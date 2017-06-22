Kodak Black Judge Signs Off ... Drop the Beat, My Felon!

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black is free to hit the studio or the stage with rappers who have rap sheets while he's on house arrest ... TMZ has learned.

A judge granted his request to work with performers who have records -- which would normally be a major no-no for someone in Kodak's situation. In the order, obtained by TMZ, the judge makes it clear the exception is only for work. Also, he's cool to hang out with family members who might have records.

We broke the story ... Kodak asked a judge if he could collab with people who've been behind bars -- successfully avoiding a return trip to jail, like his last time on house arrest.