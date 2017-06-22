Lonzo Ball Destroys Rim in Pre-Draft Dunk Video

Lonzo Ball Crazy Pre-Draft Dunk Sesh All Clear for Takeoff!

Breaking News

Attention, NBA GMs: Above the rim, Lonzo Ball ﻿is a BIG baller.

'Zo got waaay up for a couple off-the-backboard hammers in a video posted on draft day ... a convenient reminder that he's one of the best athletes on the board.

Ball gets a lot of hate for his herky-jerky shooting motion, but when it comes to taking flight ... well, let's just say the ZO2's might be making an appearance at the dunk contest next year.

No doubt Lonzo (and LaVar) are hoping a certain L.A.-based team takes notice.