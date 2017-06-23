Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Woman Bullies, Body Shames Him

Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Getting Bullied

Aaron Carter ended up in the hospital, apparently for exhaustion, following a concert -- the cherry on top of an awful night, which he says included some major body shaming.

The singer performed at the HOT 107.9 concert in Syracuse Thursday night and afterward said he was headed to the ER for a checkup ... something about staying strong following a string of shows.

He also revealed he had a run-in with a fan who said he looks like he has cancer. Aaron says the fan was talking to someone else, and didn't realize he was listening, but added ... he needed to eat 5 cheeseburgers because it looks like he's dying.

Aaron took it hard, saying ... "They literally won't stop bullying me" and "I'm sorry I'm not fat enough."