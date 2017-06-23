Bill Cosby Juror Says Andrea Constand Dressed Like She Was Asking for It

A juror in the Bill Cosby trial says Andrea Constand's choice of clothes was highly relevant in deciding whether she was the victim of sexual assault.
The male juror -- who spoke with Philadelphia Inquirer -- said Constand should have been "dressed properly" when she went to Cosby's home. Constand apparently was wearing a top with the midriff exposed.
The juror felt Constand was interested in a romantic relationship, in part because she brought a gift -- incense. The juror felt she should have "left the incense in the store" if this was just a friendship.
The juror went on to say the votes in jury deliberation were evenly split and there was no skew based on sex, age or color.
He felt Constand seemed rehearsed -- pushed by her mom -- whereas Cosby seemed honest in his deposition by admitting things that were unflattering.
The juror -- who wouldn't say how he voted -- feels a retrial is a waste of time.