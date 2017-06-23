Dennis Rodman Uses Women's Restroom at Airport ... While Bumping Staind

Dennis Rodman Uses Women's Restroom at Airport While Blasting Staind

He's worn dresses ... maybe that's why Dennis Rodman felt so comfortable using the women's restroom at Long Beach airport Wednesday night.

A female witness tells us she noticed Dennis in the airport around 9 PM -- but couldn't believe it when she saw The Worm walk straight into the women's restroom while blasting Staind's "It's Been Awhile" on his mini-speaker.

We're told he was inside for about a minute -- and acted normal while a bunch of confused women looked on ... some doing double takes.

Ultimately, he left without issue and went on his merry way ... continuing to play that Staind song.