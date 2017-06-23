NBA Rookie Jordan Bell's Family Celebrates Draft Pick By Makin' It Rain

NBA Rookie Jordan Bell Fam Makes It Rain!! ... At NBA Draft Party

The Golden State Warriors' newest rookie, Jordan Bell, was seein' green the moment he was drafted into the NBA ... courtesy of his family members celebrating by makin' it rain!!

The ex-Oregon Ducks star hosted a draft watch party with his fam and friends in Long Beach Thursday night ... and when the Bulls called his name with the #38 pick, the bills started flyin'!!

Of course, Bell had to later update his guests about his trade to Dub Nation ... and considering they're the defending champs, everybody's more than excited about the news.

Congrats, rook!!

