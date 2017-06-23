Lamar Odom Blasts Stephen A. Smith, How Dare You Mock Crack Addiction?!

Lamar Odom Blasts Stephen A. How Dare You Mock Crack Addiction?!

Lamar Odom ﻿is FURIOUS at Stephen A. Smith -- and unleashed his lawyer to tear the ESPN star a new one for mocking his crack addiction on the air.

Odom's pissed at a segment from Wednesday's "First Take" -- when Smith was ripping NY Knicks president Phil Jackson for running the team into the ground and brought up the time he signed Odom.

"His very first move as executive was to sign Lamar Odom ... WHO WAS ON CRACK," Smith said on air. The clip went viral.

Now, Odom's attorney, Saam Zangeneh, has fired off a letter to ESPN saying, "Mr. Smith chose to jokingly disparage Lamar for a having a disease."

"Mr. Smith chose to shout out the fact that Lamar was sick, and to use his disease as the butt of a joke."

"To say that his conduct was outrageous and unacceptable does not scratch the surface."

"Imagine the effect this grotesque statement would have on any young athlete who is privately fighting this disease. To become the punch line of a vulgar joke."

Zangeneh continued, "We hope those at ESPN will actively voice their disdain for Mr. Smith's inappropriate statement and take the proper action to support those that are fighting this disease."

"We should hope that your network would use this situation as an opportunity to become more actively involved in this cause."