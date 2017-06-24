BET Awards Last Minute Changes To Honor Prodigy

Prodigy Will Be Honored at BET Awards, Last Minute Presenters Added

EXCLUSIVE

The BET Awards will pay tribute to Prodigy, but it won't be a major spectacle -- instead, his rap partner Havoc and Lil Kim will do the honors on their own.

Sources involved with the production tell us Kim and Havoc were late adds to the show as presenters. They will also share some personal words, paying respects to the Mobb Deep rapper.

We're told BET Awards execs scrambled to put together a tribute performance after Prodigy's death Tuesday, but it was too late. Artitsts had already signed contracts to perform at the awards, and BET didn't want to burn bridges by changing their sets, which have been planned for weeks.

We reached out to BET to see if they've been able to make any late changes, but we haven't heard back.