Disney Chief Bob Iger Ron Howard Will Make 'Star Wars' Han Solo Film a Hit!!!

Disney Chief Bob Iger Says Director Ron Howard Will Make 'Star Wars' Han Solo Movie a Hit

EXCLUSIVE

Disney Chairman Bob Iger has no doubt ... Ron Howard will bring the upcoming "Stars Wars" Han Solo installment in for a smooth landing, and any bumps in the road will be quickly forgotten.

We got Iger out Friday at E Baldi in Bev Hills when our photog asked some pretty good questions about Howard's chops in the genre. Iger laughs, saying the truth -- Ron can direct anything.

As was reported, Howard is replacing directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Iger won't say if the flick will be delayed, but he says there are 3 elements that will guarantee success.