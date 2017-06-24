Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Ambushed By Meek Mill's Crew

EXCLUSIVE

Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill had an explosive run-in Friday at a BET party when Meek's crew jumped and attacked Safaree, who now wants a violent showdown with Meek.

The 2 ex-BF's of Nicki Minaj showed up at DJ Khaled's pre-BET party at Penthouse in WeHo. It looks like Safaree arrived just before Meek, and just as Meek was getting out of the SUV, 2 guys who we're told were part of Meek's crew opened a can of whup-ass.

Safaree didn't mince words afterwords ... challenging Meek to a fight and a whole lot more.