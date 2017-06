BET Awards Backstage Photos

It was mostly love at the BET Awards Sunday night ... mostly.

Aside from a few fights, everyone got along swimmingly at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Among those front and center ... French Montana, Diddy, Gucci Mane, Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled and Migos.

The pics were snapped backstage during the big performances and awards ceremony.

Check out the duds and the bling ... and the hot chicks, of course.

There were also some touching speeches about the state of the nation and the world.