Kenyon Martin Says Knicks Should Fire 'Old, Asleep' Phil Jackson

Kenyon Martin Phil Jackson's Old Ass Gotta Go ... He's Killing The Knicks

Phil Jackson's too damn old to lead an NBA franchise and it's high time the Knicks kicked his geriatric ass to the curb ... so says ex-NBA baller Kenyon Martin, who just LIT UP the Zen master.

We caught up with K-Mart hangin' with BIG3 teammate Al Harrington in NYC ... and when we asked the former Knick what he thought about the state of the current team ... he went nuclear.

The takeaway?

Phil needs have his 70-something-year-old-ass reading AARP and fly fishing rather than running an NBA team.

Hey, KM's not the only famous guy blaming Phil. Right, Fat Joe?