The Game: Lonzo Ball Will Make Lakers Champs In 1 Season!

The Game has a message for LeBron James ... GET ON THE LONZO BALL BANDWAGON!!!

Seriously, Game tells TMZ Sports the Lakers rookie will bring a 'chip to L.A. in ONE SEASON -- and advises LeBron James to come to join the Purple and Gold squad so he can be a part of the magic.

When asked if he thinks Lonzo would play second fiddle to LeBron, Game shot back -- "Lonzo don't need no help."

LaVar Ball (and Grandpa Ball) is LOVIN' this clip.