'Bachelor in Paradise' Reboot ... 2 Drink Maximum Per Hour

"Bachelor in Paradise" producers aren't taking any chances of drunken, nonconsensual sex ... because they've imposed new drinking rules on the cast.

Production sources tell us there is now a 2 drink max per hour. We're told the crew is monitoring drinking levels among the cast and the bartenders are also responsible for keeping tabs.

Producers have also made a point of providing food at all times during the shoots ... presumably to absorb the alcohol.

We're told the cast got a talkin' to over the whole Corinne/DeMario situation, both on and off camera, and drinking was a big talking point.

We're told they're a few days in, and so far, nothing too crazy ... which is not necessarily a good thing on 'BIP.'