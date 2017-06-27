George Lucas Hey, Autograph Seekers May the Workforce Be With You

George Lucas Tells Autograph Seekers to Get a Job

George Lucas will begrudgingly sign autographs for those shoving posters and pictures in his face -- but don't push it ... 'cause he'll tell you to get a J-O-B.

We got George in Bev Hills, where he talked about Ron Howard taking over directing for the new Han Solo movie, as well as the L.A. City Council voting on his proposed $1.5 billion museum ... all while dealing with pushy "fans" looking for his John Hancock.

The "Star Wars" creator tells them how he really feels about their "fandom" -- and it's pretty harsh. In his opinion ... at $200 a pop, they should be more grateful, less pushy.