Michelle, Sasha, Malia, and Barack Obama's Temple Visit on Vacation in Bali

The Obama women were out in full force Monday in Bali ... sarong-in' it up.

The ladies, along with Barack, took a tour of the Tirta Empul Temple during their latest stop on what seems to be a global vacay. Previous stops include various cities in Italy, Virgin Islands, Tahiti, Scotland, and Palm Springs ... if that counts.

Life doesn't get much better. Barack and Michelle are scoring $60 mil for their memoirs, his popularity has soared since leaving office, and the fam is tight.