Vanderbilt Football Players Shot, Allegedly Brought Pellet Gun to Real Gunfight

Two members of the Vanderbilt football team are recovering from gunshot wounds after one of the players allegedly drew a pellet gun against a group with real weapons.
It all went down Monday night in Nashville where defensive backs Tae Daley and Frank Coppet, along with WR Donaven Tennyson were meeting another group of people in an effort to buy back a stolen cell phone.
The phone -- which belonged to Tennyson -- was stolen the week before during a botched sale attempt that was arranged through a website.
Tennyson reportedly found his exact phone back for sale on the website and created a fake account to try to buy it back.
He reportedly arranged the meeting outside of a Target store -- and brought 2 teammates along for backup.
When they arrived and met the sellers, things got heated and Coppet pulled a pellet pistol on the other group.
Problem is ... the other guys had a REAL pistol and a shotgun and opened fire, striking Daley in the leg and Coppet in the arm.
The gunmen fled from the scene -- and also stole Daley's car in the process.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Story developing ...