WWE's David Otunga I Wanna Wrestle With Lavar Ball!! ... Make it Happen, Vince!!

WWE's David Otunga Says He'd Unretire To Wrestle With LaVar Ball

EXCLUSIVE

WWE star David Otunga says he was so blown away by LaVar Ball's shirtless antics on Monday Night Raw ... he wants to wrestle him ... and he's asking Vince McMahon to make it happen!

We spoke with the Raw commentator about LaVar's wrestling debut ... and Otunga says it was the most entertaining part of the night, even if he went "off the rails."

Otunga hopes Ball gets invited back ... saying he'd dust off his spandex for a shot at LaVar ... if Vince gave him the green light.

Otunga -- who's married to Jennifer Hudson -- also talked to us about a movie he made with his son for Father's Day ... and it's safe to say David Jr. takes after his star parents.