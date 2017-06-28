Common BET Weekend Beefs Are So '90s Time To Keep The Peace

Common Says BET Weekend Beefs Are So '90s

EXCLUSIVE

If you're a rapper starting fights during BET weekend in L.A., then you might as well be rockin' FUBU and JNCO jeans, or just plain have too much time on your hands, at least according to Common.

We got Common at LAX Wednesday and asked him about the multiple heated run-ins at the BET Awards. He doesn't blame BET for all the commotion.

You gotta watch the video ... Common thinks he's done with our photog, but as the SUV window closes our guy mentions the '90s, Common processes the question, rolls the window down and makes it clear ... the '90s rap game should RIP.