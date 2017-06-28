Gal Gadot 'Grateful' to be Wonder Woman ... Despite Puny Salary

Gal Gadot Dodges Money Talk, 'Grateful and Happy' for 'Wonder Woman' Role

EXCLUSIVE

Gal Gadot's not sweating her relatively paltry paycheck for her monster-successful "Wonder Woman" flick.

We got Wonder Woman -- sans costume, shield, sword and Lasso of Truth -- with her hubby out in Bev Hills Tuesday. She seems content with the way everything played out ... at least on the surface.

As we reported, we're told she snagged $300k for the movie, which has grossed $600,000,000 and counting.

We broke the story ... Gadot's reps will absolutely go in to renegotiate her deal for new "WW" installments. We're told this will be a major renegotiation.

Let's put it this way ... she shouldn't worry about buying stuff on Rodeo Drive.