Gal Gadot Dodges Money Talk, 'Grateful and Happy' for 'Wonder Woman' Role

Gal Gadot's not sweating her relatively paltry paycheck for her monster-successful "Wonder Woman" flick.

We got Wonder Woman -- sans costume, shield, sword and Lasso of Truth -- with her hubby out in Bev Hills Tuesday. She seems content with the way everything played out ... at least on the surface.

As we reported, we're told she snagged $300k for the movie, which has grossed $600,000,000 and counting.

We broke the story ... Gadot's reps will absolutely go in to renegotiate her deal for new "WW" installments. We're told this will be a major renegotiation.

Let's put it this way ... she shouldn't worry about buying stuff on Rodeo Drive. 