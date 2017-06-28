Kate del Castillo Demands International Investigation Mexico Violated My Human Rights

Kate del Castillo, the Mexican actress who accompanied Sean Penn in the infamous El Chapo interview, is going to the Organization of American States in Washington D.C. Thursday, demanding that they open a human rights investigation into the treatment she got from the Mexican government.

Kate will file a complaint with the O.A.S. Inter-American Human Rights Commission, claiming Mexico's Attorney General leaked information about what was supposed to be a secret investigation into claims she laundered money ... something she denies.

She says the A.G. was out for personal political gain, and virtually ruined her life last year with nonstop "media persecution."

Kate says she's entitled to a presumption of innocence, which was denied by the A.G. in his pursuit of power. She says the leaks triggered a "mass-media lynching."

Kate has been charged with money laundering and the case is pending.