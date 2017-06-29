Cristiano Ronaldo BEHOLD, MY TWIN BABIES ... First Pic!

Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts Twin Babies, First Pic!

Breaking News

Here they are ... the first pic of Cristiano Ronaldo's brand new TWIN BABIES!

The soccer superstar reportedly used a surrogate to bake the kids -- who were born earlier this month. And now CR7 is sharing the first photo of the world's newest ultra-millionaire babies.

Ronaldo wrote, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

Reports out of Portugal say the twins are a boy and a girl named Eva and Mateo. Ronaldo hasn't officially confirmed that yet.

Ronaldo already has one son and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly pregnant with his child -- and is due to give birth in the next few months.

Congrats!