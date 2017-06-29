TMZ

Cristiano Ronaldo BEHOLD, MY TWIN BABIES ... First Pic!

6/29/2017 10:41 AM PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts Twin Babies, First Pic!

Breaking News

Here they are ... the first pic of Cristiano Ronaldo's brand new TWIN BABIES!

The soccer superstar reportedly used a surrogate to bake the kids -- who were born earlier this month. And now CR7 is sharing the first photo of the world's newest ultra-millionaire babies. 

Ronaldo wrote, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

Reports out of Portugal say the twins are a boy and a girl named Eva and Mateo. Ronaldo hasn't officially confirmed that yet. 

Ronaldo already has one son and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly pregnant with his child -- and is due to give birth in the next few months. 

Congrats! 

