Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts Twin Babies, First Pic!

Here they are ... the first pic of Cristiano Ronaldo's brand new TWIN BABIES!
The soccer superstar reportedly used a surrogate to bake the kids -- who were born earlier this month. And now CR7 is sharing the first photo of the world's newest ultra-millionaire babies.
Ronaldo wrote, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."
Reports out of Portugal say the twins are a boy and a girl named Eva and Mateo. Ronaldo hasn't officially confirmed that yet.
Ronaldo already has one son and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly pregnant with his child -- and is due to give birth in the next few months.
Congrats!