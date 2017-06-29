Prodigy's Funeral Brings LL Cool J, Remy Ma, Ice-T, Farrakhan To Pay Their Respects

Prodigy's Funeral LL Cool J, Remy Ma, Ice-T, Farrakhan Pay Their Respects

EXCLUSIVE

LL Cool J, Remy Ma, Ice-T and Fat Joe are only some of the East Coast rappers who showed up to pay their respects Thursday at Prodigy's funeral in NYC.

Services for the Mobb Deep rapper took place at the Frank E. Campbell "Funeral Chapel" on the Upper East Side. Questlove and chef Eddie Huang were also there. Louis Farrakhan showed up in a giant SUV procession.

We're told Prodigy's rapping partner, Havoc, also attended.

Prodigy died last Tuesday after a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia. Following the ceremony a public service will be held for fans from 2 to 5 PM.