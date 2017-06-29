Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Blasts Kendall & Kylie Jenner ... For 'Vintage' Biggie Shirts

6/29/2017 11:11 AM PDT

Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Blasts Kendall and Kylie Jenner for Vintage Biggie Shirts

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom is PISSED Kendall and Kylie Jenner slapped their portraits over her son's image just to peddle t-shirts.

Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, posted a photo of one of Kendall and Kylie's new "Vintage T-Shirts" which launched on their site Wednesday. Voletta ripped the biz move as "disrespectful and exploitation at its worst" -- and not just against her son. 

Voletta's also pissed about another shirt that features Kendall's face over a Tupac image.

Kendall and Kylie were selling at least 3 of these type of shirts with Pac and Biggie ... at $125 a pop.

All 3 shirts are no longer available. It's unclear if the gear sold out, or if it's been removed from the site due to the backlash.