Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Blasts Kendall and Kylie Jenner for Vintage Biggie Shirts

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom is PISSED Kendall and Kylie Jenner slapped their portraits over her son's image just to peddle t-shirts.

Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, posted a photo of one of Kendall and Kylie's new "Vintage T-Shirts" which launched on their site Wednesday. Voletta ripped the biz move as "disrespectful and exploitation at its worst" -- and not just against her son.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Voletta's also pissed about another shirt that features Kendall's face over a Tupac image.

Kendall and Kylie were selling at least 3 of these type of shirts with Pac and Biggie ... at $125 a pop.

All 3 shirts are no longer available. It's unclear if the gear sold out, or if it's been removed from the site due to the backlash.