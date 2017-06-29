'Botched' Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Says Trump is Body Shaming with Plastic Surgery Jab

'Botched' Star Terry Dubrow Trump is Body Shaming With Plastic Surgery Jab

Dr. Terry Dubrow thinks Donald Trump not only acted un-presidential by calling out Mika Brzezinski for allegedly showing up at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve and bleeding from plastic surgery ... he says it's flat-out body shaming.

The "Botched" star makes it clear ... Trump has no evidence Mika had plastic surgery. What's more, he says someone showing up bleeding from the face is dealing with issues other than plastic surgery.

On all counts, Dr. Dubrow joins the chorus slamming Trump for his tweets.