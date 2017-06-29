Donald Trump Claims MSNBC Anchor Mika Brzezinski 'Bleeding Badly from Face-Lift'

If Donald Trump were a doctor this could be a HIPAA violation ... calling out an MSNBC anchor and claiming she was bleeding profusely from a facelift.

It's shocking ... the President of the United States fired off the tweet Thursday, saying Mika Brzezinski and fiance/co-anchor Joe Scarborough were at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve and he noticed blood and somehow determined it was a reaction from a facelift.

Trump also called her stupid, claiming she has a low I.Q. and Joe is a "psycho."

Mika just fired back -- somewhat obtusely -- with a pic of a box of Cheerios, with the words, "Made For Little Hands" on the box.