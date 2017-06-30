'Big Bang' Star Johnny Galecki Hugs, Thanks Firefighters

'Big Bang' Star Johnny Galecki Hugs, Praises Firefighters

'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki had nothing but gratitude for the men and women who risked their lives trying in vain to save his ranch.

Galecki returned to the site where his ranch once stood in San Luis Obispo to retrieve a memento or 2 that might have been spared.

Johnny had love for CalFire ... "It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe."

TMZ broke the story ... Galecki's ranch burned to the ground Monday night. It was his getaway place ... about 190 miles north of L.A. Johnny wasn't home when the blaze erupted.

#WeSaluteYouAll