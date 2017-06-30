Ryan Reynolds in Full Wade Wilson Mode On Set of 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds Wade Wilson Suits Me Well

Even as a severely disfigured character, Ryan Reynolds still has enviable looks.

Ryan was in full Wade Wilson mode during filming of "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver, Canada. He's in full makeup with burn-like scars all over his entire body.

The big, red killing machine isn't wearing a Crazy Horse shirt this time around ... but he's definitely getting wet filming several takes under a torrential downpour.

It's quite the stark contrast to what we showed you a few days ago -- Ryan invading a kid's birthday party.