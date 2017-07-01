Chief Keef Judge Says ... You Are the Father!

Chief Keef's a Father Again Because Judge Says So

EXCLUSIVE

Chief Keef's taking paternity cases to a new level -- the rapper's been named the daddy without ever taking a DNA test.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, a judge went all Maury by declaring Keef is the father because he never responded or objected to the case. The baby mama is former porn actress, Aareon "Slim Danger" Clark, who gave birth to a baby boy, Zinc Clark, last July.

Zinc's already got baby locks! Dad must be proud.

Slim tells us Keef's never seen the kid, and never took a paternity test ... which is why she took him to court. Zinc is 21-year-old Keef's fourth child.

We've reached out to Chief Keef, but no word back. Must be out buying cigars.