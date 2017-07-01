Donald Trump's Golf Clubs Up for Auction

Donald Trump Golf Clubs Hit Auction Block

Donald Trump is one of the most polarizing political figures in American history, but there's actually a consensus on his golf skills ... and now those skills can rub off on you if the price is right.

RR Auction is hawking TaylorMade clubs that were swung by Trump at his course in Bedminster, NJ more than 10 years ago. They were gifted to his personal caddie, Andrew Lombardo.

The irons are engraved with "D. Trump." The future Prez later changed his signature engraving to "DJT1."

The auction house is hoping the clubs will fetch around $30k.

Sounds high, right? But fact is ... Trump's an excellent golfer with a 3 handicap.

Here's the thing ... even if you buy the clubs, don't think you can drive the golf cart on the green.