O.J. Simpson Glove Demo Still Defended by Prosecutor Chris Darden

Christopher Darden thinks the O.J. Simpson glove demo was one of the greatest moves in the history of jurisprudence ... the question -- greatest for who?

Darden is featured on "The Jury Speaks," an Oxygen show that will air later this month. TMZ has obtained a clip in which Darden seems to still stand behind his decision to have O.J. try on the bloody glove that was used by the murderer.

It's stunning ... Darden blames Simpson for making it appear the glove didn't fit -- which is exactly why a chorus of critics felt it was a super bad decision to allow him to do the demo in front of the jury.

And speaking of the jury ... check out the juror who clearly bought Johnny Cochran's famous line hook, line and sinker ... "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."