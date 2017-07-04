Crazy Hair Salon Vid Woman Runs from Cops ... In the Ceiling!!!

7/4/2017 12:50 AM PDT

Crazy Video Shows Woman Hiding from Cops in Ceiling of Houston Hair Salon

Here's something you don't see every day -- a woman running around in the ceiling like a squirrel on the loose ... as cops yell at her to come down.

Houston PD responded to a burglary call at Hall of Fame Hair Studio last week after the manager reported a mostly-naked, bleeding female locked in the bathroom.

When cops showed up, the woman allegedly climbed up into the ceiling  ... and ran around like a maniac. Eventually she came down and was arrested for criminal mischief.  

We're told she had run into the shop after getting into a confrontation with a woman at a nearby apartment complex.