Crazy Hair Salon Vid Woman Runs from Cops ... In the Ceiling!!!

Crazy Video Shows Woman Hiding from Cops in Ceiling of Houston Hair Salon

Here's something you don't see every day -- a woman running around in the ceiling like a squirrel on the loose ... as cops yell at her to come down.

Houston PD responded to a burglary call at Hall of Fame Hair Studio last week after the manager reported a mostly-naked, bleeding female locked in the bathroom.

When cops showed up, the woman allegedly climbed up into the ceiling ... and ran around like a maniac. Eventually she came down and was arrested for criminal mischief.

We're told she had run into the shop after getting into a confrontation with a woman at a nearby apartment complex.