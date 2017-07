Scarlett Johansson Romantic Dinner Back with Colin Jost



Scarlett Johansson has ping ponged back to Colin Jost, if this pic is any indication.

Scarlett and the "SNL" star were super cozy dining at The Palm Friday night in East Hampton. They closed the place down at around midnight. Diners say it got pretty romantic with a smooch here and there.

The actress, who recently filed for divorce, had been dating Colin but just 2 weeks ago it appeared she started dating her lawyer, Kevin Yorn.

It seems Colin is her go-to guy.