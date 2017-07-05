Cowboys LB Arrested for Assault w/ Deadly Weapon ... at 4th of July Event

Cowboys LB Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon at 4th of July Event

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a 4th of July fireworks event in Dallas ... cops say.

Officials say the 24-year-old was taken into custody at Toyota Stadium, where the MLS soccer team FC Dallas had played a game earlier in the day. It was followed by a fireworks show.

Wilson has been charged with 2 counts of felony aggravated assault. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison on each count -- 40 years total.

The details of the alleged assault are still unclear. We're working on it. The arrest was first reported by FOX 4.

He's since been released from custody after posting $20,000 bond.

Wilson was a 4th round pick out of Minnesota in the 2015 Draft. He played in all 16 regular season games for the Cowboys during both years he's been in the league.

Story developing ...