'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd in Violent Fight on 4th

'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd How's This For 4th Fireworks I Fought a Guy!!!

Kelly Dodd's 4th of July got real when she got into a fight with a guy who she says tried stealing from her.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star tells TMZ she was partying with some girlfriends at Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island, when a random guy tried stealing her drinks as well as her sunglasses and purse.

She says she confronted him, and that's when he got physical and punched her in the stomach. She countered with a kick. You see her yelling at him and that's when security stepped in.

The man was was kicked out of the party, but he wasn't deterred ... he tried coming back.

Lucky for him ... cops weren't called.