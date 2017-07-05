Rob Kardashian Posting Nude Chyna Pics Probably Did NOT Violate Revenge Porn Law

Rob Kardashian's revenge against Blac Chyna -- posting pics of her vagina and breasts -- would seem to violate the revenge porn law ... but that doesn't seem to be the case.

As we reported, Rob believed Chyna was cheating on him and he went on the warpath, not only posting the pics but after they were removed ... he reposted them.

In California there's a 2013 law which states ... "A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another ... knowing they'll cause emotional distress" is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail.

You would think it's a textbook case of revenge porn, but there's a rub. Chyna "liked" the pics on Instagram, so it's hard to argue she suffered emotional distress.

What's more ... the law says in order to be convicted there must have been an understanding the images would remain private. "Liking" the pics does not seem consistent with keeping the pics private.

And one more thing ... we're told the would-be victim -- Blac Chyna -- would never go to the cops and file a police report.