'BiP' Star Amanda Stanton Yes, We All Gave Consent for Sex

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Amanda Stanton says Consent For Sex a Must During Filming

EXCLUSIVE

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Amanda Stanton just finished shooting the show, and she says the new rules didn't really get in the way when it came to hooking up.

Amanda flew into John Wayne Airport from Mexico Wednesday and told our photog she followed the new rules in the wake of the Corinne/DeMario fiasco ... namely, making it clear sex is consensual.

She also adhered to the 2 drink per hour rule, although it sounds like Amanda believes 2 drinks were required!

A good time was still had ... so it seems.