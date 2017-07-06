Blac Chyna's Side Piece Fires Back at Rob Kardashian with More Naked Pics

Blac Chyna's Side Piece Fires Back at Rob with More Naked Pics

Blac Chyna's side piece, Ferrari, is fighting fire with fire by posting more semi-naked photos of him in bed with Rob's baby mama.

In both pics, Ferrari and Chyna both appear to be naked under the covers in the bed where Rob insists he and Chyna conceived Dream. We're told the pics are supposed to send a message to Rob -- Ferrari ain't broke and banging Blac Chyna ... he's just banging her.

Sources close to Ferrari tell us the photos were actually taken a month ago when Rob had no idea Chyna was hooking up with Ferrari. They are extra insulting since Chyna is wearing both Ferrari's $250k chain and the jewelry that Rob bought her.

We're told Ferrari is retaliating because Rob called him broke on social media ... and Ferrari insists that's just not the case.