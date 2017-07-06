Floyd Sr. My Son's Got 'Presents' For Conor ... Gonna Whoop His Ass!

Floyd Sr. Says Mayweather's Gonna 'Whoop Conor's Ass'

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather's father says it's not even gonna be close -- "Even if [Conor] goes the distance, [Floyd's] gonna whoop his ass!"

Floyd Sr. -- who's also TBE's trainer -- sat down with Helen Yee and said they've drawn up a perfect game plan for Conor McGregor and plan on giving him a few "presents" in the ring.

"We gonna be able to touch him up," Floyd Sr. said ... adding Conor's "gonna get whooped."

"If Floyd stops him or not -- it doesn’t make a difference for me. As long as Floyd beats the hell out of him. And that’s what I believe is gonna happen."