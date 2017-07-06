Poison Drummer Rikki Rockett's Divorce is Final, He Owes More if Band is Touring

EXCLUSIVE
Rikki Rockett's divorce is officially over ... and it seems everyone is finally satisfied.
The Poison drummer and his ex, Melanie, will share joint custody of their 2 kids -- 7-year-old Jude and 4-year-old Lucy. Rikki will pay $2,000 a month in child support until the kids turn 18 ... and he'll also cover their club activities -- karate, tennis, swimming, etc. Melanie gets $1,000 per month in spousal support for 3 years.
Everything pretty much went according to their prenup, with one twist -- if Rikki's on a "full scale" tour with Poison ... his child and spousal support payments double in those months.
Rikki also has to pay off a Dodge Charger for Melanie and fork over $45k from the sale of one of their properties.