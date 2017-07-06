Tyga Still Splurging Check Out My $188k Chain!!!

Tyga Splurges on New Custom-made $188,000 Chain

Exclusive Details

Tyga is fully out of the Kardashian spotlight ... but he's still treating himself to a life of luxury.

The rapper just picked up a baller Goyard pendant and 14 karat white gold chain with 60 carats worth of diamonds ... all for $188,000. The necklace also has a custom clasp with the name of his label ... Last Kings Records.

The ice, courtesy of If & Co. Jewelers, was delivered to Tyga earlier this week.

We're told his bling is already paid in full too ... so he doesn't have to worry about another bill in the mail.