Blac Chyna's Lawyer Lisa Bloom Says Rob Kardashian is a Cyberbully

Blac Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, says the restraining order Chyna wants against Rob Kardashian is bigger than the 2 of them ... it's a women's rights issue.

Bloom tells TMZ, Chyna and Rob have been broken up for months, and he's doing what many guys have done to their exes after they break up ... humiliate them online, and slut shame them.

As we reported, Bloom will be in court Monday to get a domestic violence restraining order against Rob.

Bloom says Rob is a cyberbully who has posted intimate pics of Chyna, sensitive medical information and viciously attacked her online.

Bloom says she took the case not only to help Chyna but to send a message to as many people as possible ... the most common form of harassment and bullying against women these days happens online, and it has to be stopped.

She says, short and sweet, "Rob needs to back off."