Lavar Ball Fires Back At Joel Embiid, You're Dumb and Injury Prone

You thought the Big Baller was gonna stay quiet?!? Hell no.

LaVar Ball is coming back hard at Joel Embiid -- after the NBA star fired an f-bomb at Lonzo's dad on social media this week.

"The reason he said that ... his vocabulary is limited," LaVar told TMZ Sports.

"You gotta use cuss words when you don't have no intellect."

And it didn't stop there ...

"He's not intelligent at all. He's worried about me? He should be worrying about playing," LaVar said ... adding that Embiid has spent more time on the injury list than on the court.

Ball then dropped this gem:

"I got 3 words for him: Can't. Play. At. All. Oh shoot, that's 4."

There was more smack talk from the man wearing $200 ZO2 slides -- plus, he even made a pitch to LeBron James to come to the Lakers.