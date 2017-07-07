Myles Garrett Leg Presses Grown Man + Plates ... Foot's Doing Just Fine!

Myles Garrett Leg Presses Grown Man, Shows Browns Fans What's Up

Here's video of Myles Garrett leg-pressing two fat stacks of 45s AND a grown-ass man ... his way of telling Cleveland Browns fans that his hurt foot really ain't doing so bad.

The Dawg Pound was freakin' out when the #1 overall pick was spotted in a walking boot after minicamp a few weeks back ... but Garrett's leg-day showcase proves he's definitely gettin' better.

MG even captioned his tweet vid with: "Ya know ... it's doing alright."

Looks better than alright ... even though Myles was kinda cheating with his hands.