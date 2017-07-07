NBA Star Taj Gibson Arrested In NYC, Driving On Suspended License

NBA Star Taj Gibson Arrested in NYC Driving With Suspended License

Taj Gibson was arrested in NYC early Thursday morning after cops say the NBA star was driving a Mercedes-Benz with a suspended license ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Gibson -- who signed a 2yr., $28 million deal with the Timberwolves earlier this week -- allegedly made an illegal u-turn in front of cops around 2:45AM Thursday morning. NYPD says they pulled T.G. over, and discovered his license was suspended.

NYPD tell us Gibson was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody, and released around 4:30AM.

Gibson is due in court in NYC on September 1st.

We reached out to T.G. ... so far, no word back.

