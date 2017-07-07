NBA Star Taj Gibson Arrested In NYC, Driving On Suspended License

Exclusive Details
Taj Gibson was arrested in NYC early Thursday morning after cops say the NBA star was driving a Mercedes-Benz with a suspended license ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Gibson -- who signed a 2yr., $28 million deal with the Timberwolves earlier this week -- allegedly made an illegal u-turn in front of cops around 2:45AM Thursday morning. NYPD says they pulled T.G. over, and discovered his license was suspended.
NYPD tell us Gibson was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody, and released around 4:30AM.
Gibson is due in court in NYC on September 1st.
We reached out to T.G. ... so far, no word back.
h/t @YoungAndHappy