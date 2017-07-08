Green Day Acrobat Plummets to Death Caught on Video

Acrobat Plummets to Death Before Green Day Show, Band Criticized for Playing After

An acrobat fell 100 feet to his death during a performance before Green Day took the stage at a music fest in Spain ... and the fatal moment was caught on video.

The acrobat -- Pedro Aunion Monroy from Brighton, UK -- was high above the stage in an illuminated cage during a tribute to Prince when something went terribly wrong and he fell out of it. The performance was in between sets of Alt-J and Green Day at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain.

The disturbing footage shows some of the 35,000 people in the crowd scream as they see Monroy free-falling to the ground.

Green Day is taking heat for playing their gig less than 30 minutes after the tragedy, but the band issued a statement saying they weren't informed of Monroy's accident until they walked off stage.

Monroy was a director of a performing arts company in Brighton called In Fact. He was 42.