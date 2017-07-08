Tupac Iconic Duke Jersey Hits Auction Block

Tupac's Iconic Duke Jersey Hits Auction Block

EXCLUSIVE

Grab your wallets, Tupac fans ... the legendary rapper's personally-owned Duke Blue Devils basketball jersey is hitting the auction block!!!

One of the most famous pics of Pac from the '90s shows him wearing the blue #5 jersey, which was worn on the court by Jeff Capel at the time. Pac apparently loved the look so much, he got one for himself.

The jersey -- which has been framed and comes with a letter of authenticity from his bodyguard -- is Tupac's personalized uni that he "frequently wore during his downtime at home," according to Goldin Auctions.

No word on how much the threads are expected to rake in ... but considering it's Tupac, it ain't gonna be cheap.

The auction ends August 5.