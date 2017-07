Bella Thorne I'm Into Marshmello

Bella Thorne Holding Hands with Marshmello

Bella Thorne is no marshmello ... but she's dating one.

Bella and DJ Marshmello showed up at The Filmore in NYC Saturday night to watch Black Bear.

No one knows who Marshmello really is -- could be Scott Disick -- but she seemed into him .. at least for the night.

He blew up in 2015 when he released remixes of Zedd's "Beautiful Now," Jack U's "Where Are U Now" and other stuff as well.

As for Scott ... they seem to be hooking up, but on both ends it seems pretty non-exclusive.