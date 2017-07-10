Blac Chyna's Ex Pilot Jones Karma for Chyna ... But Rob Went Too Far with Nudes

7/10/2017 12:40 AM PDT

Blac Chyna's Ex, Pilot Jones, Says Rob Kardashian Went Too Far Posting Her Nudes

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna's alleged ex-bf might be getting ready to spill more of her secrets ... but he still thinks Rob Kardashian's revenge porn stunt was wrong.

We got Pilot Jones leaving Rostrum Records in L.A. -- where he's currently filming a reality show -- and we asked what he made of Rob's social media eruption.

Pilot's response seems pretty tame for someone who's supposedly about to dish even more dirt about Chyna.. As we reported ... he plans to accuse her of a breach of dating ethics.  

Still, he doesn't condone posting her nudes. Also ... karma. 