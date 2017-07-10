Keyshia Cole Sued Woman Seeks $4 Million In Damages

Keyshia Cole Sued ... Woman Seeks $4 Million In Damages

EXCLUSIVE

Keyshia Cole put a serious hurting on the woman she accused of banging Birdman ... at least according to the woman who's now demanding $4 million to cover a slew of alleged injuries.

You'll recall, Keyshia was dating Birdman in 2014 when, according to a police report, she found Sabrina Mercadel at his L.A. penthouse, flew into a jealous rage, and allegedly beat the hell out of her. Sabrina's now laying out the full extent of her damages (financial and physical):

- $1.5 mil, pain and suffering

- $500k, emotional distress

- $2 mil, loss of use of body part

- $200k, future medical expenses

- $50k, loss of earnings

- $300k, future loss of earnings

Sabrina was also suing Birdman's building, however she's since dropped the pad from the lawsuit. She also insists her relationship with Birdman was "plutonic."

The tally is more of a wish list at this point ... the judge will have to approve each amount.